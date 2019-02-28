Justin Bieber Turns 25

March 1 is Justin Bieber’s birthday.

To help you celebrate, here are some things you may or may not have known about “The Biebs” and a complete slideshow of his extremely attractive wife, Hailey Baldwin. Or should I say Hailey Bieber?

Justin Bieber’s career began after his YouTube videos were discovered by talent manager Scooter Braun. Usher signed him to Island Def Jam Records in 2008, when Justin Bieber was only 15.

He has released four studio albums since and he’s one of the world’s best-selling music artists. He was the first solo artist to have three number-one albums before the age of 18. In 2016, Bieber won the Grammy for Best Dance Recording for “Where Are U Now?”

In terms of relationships, Bieber has been in an on-and-off again relationship with Selena Gomez, but secretly married Hailey Baldwin in 2018. Fans were shocked by the news. (RELATED: Save The Date: Here’s When Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Getting Married)

