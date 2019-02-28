Celebrate Kesha’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Kesha Rose Sebert’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 32-year-old singer—known simply as Kesha's day—we searched the internet and found her most jaw-dropping and unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the "Praying" singer got her first big break in the entertainment business in 2009 when she got to do a cameo appearance on Flo Rida's number one hit "Right Round."

Soon she would land her first record contract. Her catchy first single "Tik Tok" jumped up the charts with her first album titled, "Animal" reaching the top of the Billboard 200 chart in 2010.

And the rest, as they say, is history. She once again found success with her second album Warrior in 2012.

The "Your Love Is My Drug" hitmaker has also made headlines over the last few years due to a legal dispute between her and the pop star's former producer Dr. Luke. At one point, Kesha accused him of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

In 2016, she announced she was dropping her sexual abuse case against her former producer so she could concentrate on getting out new music.

“My fight continues, Kesha wrote at the time. “I need to get my music out. I have so much to say.”

"This lawsuit is so heavy on my once free spirit, and I can only pray to one day feel that happiness again," she added.

Here’s to hoping this new year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Kesha!