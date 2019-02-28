Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Apologies And Cheating Scandal: ‘Sorry Because They Got Caught’

Khloé Kardashian opened up Thursday about apologies and the cheating scandal that’s making headlines involving Tristan Thompson and her former pal Jordyn Woods.

The 34-year-old reality star didn’t get into the details about how she reportedly split with Thompson over allegations that surfaced last week that he cheated on her once again, this time with her sister Kylie Jenner’s bestie, Jordyn Woods.

But she did post a message on her Instagram story that read, "Remember: they cheated because they wanted to, they lied because they could, and now they're sorry because they got caught."

"It's always about them," it added. "You did nothing to cause or deserve it."

Another piece had a quote about gratitude that read, “Sometimes we are so busy chasing all the things we haven’t got that we forget to notice the things we already have, the people in our lives and the fortunate circumstances in which we live.”

It comes on the heels of Woods upcoming interview Friday on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Red Table Talk in which she reportedly apologies for hooking up with the Cleveland Cavalier’s player and admits she was totally lucid when it happened, per TMZ. This reversed her previous claim that she was really drunk.

As previously reported, the allegations come just 10 months after the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, following another allegation the basketball star cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child.