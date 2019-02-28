Luke Perry Hospitalized After Massive Stroke

Nineties film and TV star Luke Perry suffered a stroke Wednesday and is hospitalized near his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

The “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star was rushed to the hospital around 9:40 a.m. PST, according to TMZ. Around 8:30 a.m., a representative of Perry told TMZ the star was being held under observation at the hospital.

Perry has been filming episodes for season four of the CW hit series “Riverdale,” in which he stars as Archie Andrews’ dad, Fred Andrews.

Perry’s stroke occurred on the same day that FOX announced they are picking up the “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot, although Perry was not set to be cast in the remake according to TMZ. Co-star Tori Spelling told Entertainment Tonight Perry may appear in a few episodes. (RELATED: Tori Spelling Hits Back At Rumors About Her Marriage)

“We have some issues because Luke is full-time on Riverdale. So he will do as many episodes as he can,” said Spelling. “But outside of that, we pretty much have the entire original cast.”

This isn’t the first health scare Perry has faced. He recently opened up about a cancer scare he went through in 2015. Doctors found precancerous growth in his colon during a routine colonoscopy. Since then, Perry has been a big advocate for more awareness about colon cancer.