Mahershala Ali To Star In Sci-Fi Film ‘Sovereign’

Mahershala Ali has a new film on the way, and it sounds very interesting.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the project Wednesday night:

Having just picked up his second Oscar, Mahershala Ali has set a new project — a sci-fi film titled Sovereign, which will be financed by Entertainment One, which is also producing along with 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen, the producers responsible for Netflix’s Stranger Things and the 2016 feature Arrival. Three-time BAFTA TV Award-winner Marc Munden will direct from a screenplay by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods — the details of which are being kept under wraps.

So, we obviously don’t have a ton of details. As stated above, the people in control are trying to keep details of the plot “under wraps.”

Yet, I feel more than confident getting excited about the idea of the people behind “Stranger Things” and “A Quiet Place” joining forces with Ali.

He is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the game right now. Not only did he just get his second Oscar, but he also wrapped up a very thrilling and successful season of “True Detective.” (RELATED: ‘True Detective’ Ends Season Three With Strong Finale)

You’re kidding yourself if you don’t think anything with Ali right now is bound to be worth watching. Has he ever made a bad show or movie?

I really don’t think so. At the very least, nothing jumps off the page to me as being bad.

I can’t wait to find out more details about “Sovereign” and who else might be joining the cast. It sounds like it’s going to be a cool movie put together by some of the most talented people in all of Hollywood.

