Tlaib Addresses Feud With Meadows Over ‘Racist Act’

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib addressed her Wednesday spat with Republican North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows during Michael Cohen’s testimony, in a Thursday night interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

Tlaib accused Meadows of committing a “racist act” by inviting Lynn Patton, a black woman who oversees public housing in New York and New Jersey for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to the Wednesday hearing.

Meadows was visibly upset at the accusation and asked for her to clarify the remarks. She stood by them, saying that she doesn’t consider Meadow himself a racist, but that his actions were.

The two of them were seen hugging on the floor of the House a day later.

Hayes began by airing the feud and old videos that have resurfaced that some have described as racist.

“I looked up and there he was, thanking me for being gracious. We had an exchange about what happened in committee and we went our separate ways. It was really, you know, thoughtful of him to come up to me and to thank me that way,” Tlaib stated. “I think some of my colleagues were around were also kind of watching the exchange, but I did appreciate that he did that.”

“Are you—do you regret saying what you said yesterday in the hearing or stand by what you said yesterday?” Hayes asked. (RELATED: Team Trump Rips Michael Cohen Ahead Of Testimony)

She continued:

Absolutely not. I mean, I really do stand by it. And folks need to know, I come from a community that I was raised in, which is the most beautiful, blackest city in the country and fully around us in what’s happening, I think, in the country right now—with this sitting president of the United States—very much, I wanted to be heard and I wanted to be seen, and for me, at that moment, watching this young woman stand up behind Congressman Meadows in that way was very hurtful and it was very disrespectful.

