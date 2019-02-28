Pelosi, AOC Join Forces To Threaten Dems Tempted To Vote With GOP

Despite sparring over the best way to combat climate change, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and freshman Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appear to be working together on what really matters: threatening members of their own party who dare to cross party lines on key votes.

According to Politico the two are prepared to go to war — on two fronts — with Democrats who might be tempted to vote with the GOP on tougher issues.

Pelosi reportedly informed her party that members showing “courage” in such votes would be given a higher priority when it came time for them to run for re-election in 2020. The underlying threat was implicit in what she didn’t say: that those who lacked such “courage” might be left to fend for themselves.

“This is not a day at the beach,” the veteran Speaker reportedly told her caucus. “This is the Congress of the United States.”

Politico added that Ocasio-Cortez was prepared to do her part as well, citing sources who said she planned to “alert progressive activists when Democrats are voting with the GOP on these motions.”

The tense argument, which reportedly occurred behind closed doors on Thursday, was a response to the passage of recent gun legislation that expanded background checks but included a last-minute amendment written by Republicans that would require ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant failed a background check to obtain a firearm. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Demands Trump Answer For Funding ICE — One Week After She Voted To Fund ICE)

Speaker Pelosi warned Democrats not to vote in favor of the amendment, but 26 Democrats defied her and voted with the GOP — and the amendment passed.

