Selena Gomez Releases New Single With Tainy, J Balvin and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez, J Balvin, Tainy and Benny Blanco released their new single, “I Can’t Get Enough,” Thursday, and it’s expected to be the next big dance anthem.

Gomez’s vocals are featured on the new track along with J Balvin. Entertainment Tonight spoke with J Balvin and Tainy about the new single and how it was working with Gomez at Premio Lo Nuestro.

“It’s such an honor to have her on my first single. It’s insane,” Tainy told ET. “Hopefully, we can do more work together.”

Tainy is the Grammy-nominated producer behind Cardi B’s single, “I Like It.” “I Can’t Get Enough” is the producers first solo track. Tainy claimed approaching Gomez and Balvin about the track was easy. (RELATED: Selena Gomez And Julia Michaels Latest Collab Is About Exes And Anxiety: ‘Feel Like I’m Always Apologizing)

“It came out super quick and natural, and it was amazing,” Tainy stated. “It’s crazy for them to hear it and not even think about it and say, ‘Let’s go. Let’s do it.'”

This is Gomez’s second feature of 2019 and comes after the release of “Anxiety” by Julia Michaels. Gomez hasn’t released a solo track since the 2018 release of “Back To You” for the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”