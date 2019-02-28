Trump Brought Bronze Star Hero On Stage At Air Force Base Pit Stop. He Sent The Crowd Cheering With Two Words

President Donald Trump took a moment to honor a real hero during a pit stop at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) Thursday.

The president was en route to the White House — following the abrupt end of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — when he stopped off at JBER to speak with the troops. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Shares Video Of Troops Cheering Trump)

WATCH:

After speaking briefly about planned advancements for the military, Trump turned his attention to Sgt. Sean Rogers, who was recently awarded a Bronze Star.

“Among those with us is sergeant John Rogers who a few weeks ago received the Bronze Star for valor,” Trump said. “Where is Sean, where is Sean, Sergeant Sean? Around here someplace … where are you?”

“Handsome devil, come up here, come up … should I bring him up?” Trump continued as the crowd cheered. “I won’t bring up the generals. I won’t bring the generals up, but come on, Sean, get up here. Don’t worry about Secret Service. You can take them, Sean.”

Trump then turned to the audience, joking, “Secret Service immediately runs up …”

The president greeted Sgt. Rogers as he stepped onto the stage, and asked whether he’d like to say anything. “No, sir. Just thank you, I guess,” was all Rogers replied.

Trump went on to describe in harrowing detail how exactly Rogers had earned his Bronze Star. “Brave guy,” he said. “He rushed into the enemy fire to rescue a member of his team.”

Follow Virginia on Twitter