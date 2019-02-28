Report: Will Smith Not Reprising Role In ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel

Will Smith will reportedly not be reprising his role for the highly-anticipated “Suicide Squad” sequel and the reason is because he’s already going to be working on another project.

Sources with knowledge told Variety on Thursday that the 50-year-old actor will not be returning to the popular Warner Brothers’ film due to scheduling conflicts. (RELATED: We’re About To See A Whole Lot More Of Margot Robbie)

Smith, who played the memorable character Deadshot in the original DC movie, and the studio reportedly left things on amicable terms with no “hard feelings” on either side.

Though the studio had yet to announce which stars would be returning for sequel due out in 2021, it was always reportedly understood they hoped big stars like the “Men in Black” star, Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne would be back, while the studio made other casting decisions in the process.

Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in the original, made headlines earlier this month when Forbes reported that she was not expected to be coming back for the sequel.

“The Suicide Squad sequel, meanwhile, is moving forward as a sort of soft reboot to some extent, and is expected to have a new cast of characters and avoid direct tie-in to the first film’s events,” the article read.

The piece has since been updated to read, “I have learned from sources close to production that, in fact, the information about Harley Quinn being absent from the new Suicide Squad movie is no longer up to date — she is indeed expected to appear in James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad,’ which is expected to begin production later this year.”

The original did extremely well at the box office, bringing in $746 million worldwide, per the New York Post.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn was brought on last year to direct the movie with production expected to get underway this fall.

The current release date for the movie is Aug. 6, 2021.