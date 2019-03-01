AAF ‘Trying To Get To The Bottom Of What Happened In Canada’ With Johnny Manziel

The AAF is apparently doing its best to figure out why Johnny Manziel got thrown out of the CFL.

Johnny Football was released by the Montreal Alouettes a few days ago and was banned from signing with any other team in the league. It’s not 100-percent clear was caused his exile.

There have been reports that his banishment was over missed mandatory meetings, but neither side as confirmed that at this point. The AAF is doing its best to find out what caused the issues. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Was Reportedly Banned From The CFL For Missing Meetings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Aug 1, 2014 at 10:42am PDT

“We’re trying to get to the bottom of what happened in Canada … If he is clean and clear, we will certainly talk to him about coming out for a workout,” AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol told the Associated Press Friday.

Let’s end the charade. Manziel is almost certainly going to end up in the AAF, and there is a very good chance he sabotaged himself out of the CFL to get back to America.

The AAF has some problems, but it’s doing well overall. I’m guessing Manziel saw that and decided it was time to come home.

Make no mistake about it, if the meetings report is real, then the Texas A&M Heisman winner would be signed by the AAF in a heartbeat. Let’s stop pretending otherwise. The idea that they need to “get to the bottom” of anything like there’s something nefarious is almost certainly absurd.

Manziel signing with the AAF would be the best thing to happen to the league. The ratings would shoot through the roof, and there’s no way you can argue otherwise.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter