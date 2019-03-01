Report: Amanda Bynes Back In Mental Health Facility After Relapse

Amanda Bynes has reportedly checked into a mental heath facility after suffering a relapse due to the pressures of being back in the public eye again.

Sources close to the 32-year-old actress shared with TMZ Friday that she checked herself into a facility based in Los Angeles late last month after a months-long backward slide with her sobriety and mental health issues. (RELATED: Amanda Bynes Gaining On Lindsay Lohan For Title Of Most Troubled Child Star)

Insiders shared that the pressure of being back in the public eye again and auditioning for roles in Hollywood was too much too soon for her.

The “What A Girl Wants” star is reportedly receiving drug addiction treatment along with care for mental health issues.

In November, the “She’s The Man” star graced the cover of Paper magazine and opened up about her disappearance from the spotlight, past troubles with drug addiction and how she was ready to make a comeback

“I never really liked going out that much. I [only] started going out around 25 years old,” Bynes shared. She also talked about how she “never liked the taste of alcohol” and started smoking marijuana at a very early age.

“I started smoking marijuana when I was 16,” she added. “Even though everyone thought I was the ‘good girl,’ I did smoke marijuana from that point on.”

Bynes continued, “I didn’t get addicted [then] and I wasn’t abusing it. And I wasn’t going out and partying or making a fool of myself…yet.”

The actress then shared how she went from smoking pot to trying much harder drugs.

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” Bynes said. “[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.”

She also admitted that her drug of choice was Adderall.

“I definitely abused Adderall,” Bynes explained. “When I was doing ‘Hall Pass,’ I remember being in the trailer and I used to chew the Adderall tablets because I thought they made me [more] high [that way].”

“I remember chewing on a bunch of them and literally being scatterbrained and not being able to focus on my lines or memorize them for that matter,” she added, before explaining that the “the mixture of being so high that I couldn’t remember my lines and not liking my appearance” is what lead to her backing out of doing movies.