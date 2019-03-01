Brothers Involved In Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Hoax Express ‘Tremendous Regret’

Abel and Ola Osundario, the brothers who allegedly beat up “Empire” star Jussie Smollett, have expressed “tremendous regret” regarding their actions in the alleged hoax.

“My clients have tremendous regret over their involvement in this situation, and they understand how it has impacted people across the nation, particularly minority communities and especially those who have been victims of hate crimes themselves,” the Osundairo brothers’ attorney, Gloria Schmidt, told CNN on Thursday.

Originally, the brothers kept quiet after it came out that Smollett allegedly faked the attack. However, they broke their silence shortly after Smollett was arrested. “We are not racist,” they told CBS2. “We are not homophobic and we are not anti-Trump. We were born and raised in Chicago and we are American citizens.”

Smollett reported being assaulted by two men wearing “Make America Great Again” hats to police on Jan. 29. Smollett turned himself in Feb. 21, after it came out that he allegedly faked the attack. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Removed From Last Two Episodes Of ‘Empire’)

The Chicago police said the Osundairo brothers confessed about the whole plot during the last hour the police could hold them in custody.

Smollett has denied the allegations and is due to appear again in court March 14.