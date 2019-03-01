Bryce Harper Already Recruiting Other Stars To Philadelphia

Bryce Harper hasn’t even put pen to paper yet on his historic 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, but the superstar outfielder is already working to ingratiate himself in the City of Brotherly Love.

Soon-to-be free agent NFL running back Le’Veon Bell posted a screenshot on his Instagram story of Harper recruiting him to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. (RELATED: Le’Veon Bell Appears To Mock Reports That He Weighs 260 Pounds)

Le’Veon Bell to Philly? Bryce Harper wants to see it: (via @LeVeonBell) pic.twitter.com/M5yT9Ca6uQ — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2019



After Bell sent Harper a direct message congratulating him on his new deal, Harper responded by asking Bell to join him, even though they both star in different sports.

“Aye come Join!,” Harper replied. “Let’s take this city by storm. Bring as many titles as we can to the greatest city in the world. Brotherly Love. #SecureTheBag.”

Bell took the unprecedented move of sitting out all of last season, when the Pittsburgh Steelers refused to give him the deal that he wanted.



There is no doubt that Bell would love to stick it to his former franchise by heading to an in-state rival and winning another Super Bowl. Whether the Eagles are willing to break the bank for a running back that hasn’t played in two years is a different story, but it’s fun to think about!

It’s also a good move on Harper’s part to demonstrate good will toward Philly fans as one of his first gestures since agreeing to his new deal. While money was almost certainly the determining factor in Harper’s decision, having the opportunity to bring more championship glory to a passionate fan base surely didn’t hurt either.

