NBC Boston Publishes Piece Floating The Idea The Patriots Should Sign Johnny Manziel

NBC Boston published a piece Thursday afternoon suggesting the Patriots need to go out and sign Johnny Manziel.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner was kicked out of the CFL a few days ago and is likely headed to the AAF. However, some people in Boston apparently think he needs to suit up for the six-time Super Bowl-winning organization. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Was Reportedly Banned From The CFL For Missing Meetings)

Tom Curran wrote the following for NBC Boston:

If Manziel negotiates the spring and summer without event and shows a glimmer of being NFL capable, is it worth it for the Patriots to bring Manziel into their lab for reprogramming? I give it a tentative nod. In preparing to replace Tom Brady, the Patriots are going to have to cast a wide net. And even with that, they may never land a player who’s half as good as Brady in Brady’s least effective season. … Manziel’s football upside is real. He’s a talented athlete. He’s had — or at least did in 2012 and 2013 — high-caliber performances against the best competition in college football. He’s accurate. He’s incredibly low-cost.

I understand the Patriots are insanely good at rehabbing guys and getting more out of them than any other franchise could. It’s a major part of why they’ve been so dominant.

There’s no doubt if there’s any place that could revive Manziel in the NFL, it’s the Patriots. However, that doesn’t mean they should go out and sign him or even consider it.

Right now, Manziel has one season of pro football under his belt. It happened north of the border and came to a crashing end this season. Let’s not pretend the Patriots, an organization that prides itself on being the best, is going to rush out and sign him. It’s just not going to happen. (RELATED: Watch Johnny Manziel‘s Complete Highlights From His First Season Back In Pro Football)

Now, if we’re sitting here in a year after Manziel dominates the AAF, then that’s a conversation worth having. There’s just no evidence at this time to suggest he’s done enough for the Patriots to sign him.

I have no doubt Belichick would pride himself on being the man responsible for developing Johnny Football when nobody else could, but he needs to prove he’s capable of playing before that’s ever the case.

We’re just not there right now. Plus, if Manziel is going to get a look in the NFL anytime soon, it’s likely going to come from Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals.

P.S. The Patriots signing Manziel as Brady’s backup with legit blow up the world of football. People would lose their heads, and it would be incredibly entertaining.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter