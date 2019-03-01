Lions Coach Matt Patricia Shaves His Beard Down

Lions coach Matt Patricia is sporting a bit of a different look at the NFL combine.

Patricia is known for having arguably the greatest beard in all of sports. It’s absolutely legendary. For those of you who might not have seen it before, you can take a look at him in the photo below. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Coach Shows Some Passion, Drops The F-Bomb During Interview After Loss)

Patricia looked a little different at the combine. He had shaved the beast of a beard way down. It’s pretty much just a five o’clock shadow by his standards.

View this post on Instagram We see you, coach. A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Feb 27, 2019 at 2:06pm PST

Very bold choice by Patricia. As a man with a majestic beard myself, you don’t touch your facial hair without giving it a ton of thought.

Everybody who goes through life with a beard knows this fact.

Maybe, Patricia shaved it because his gigantic beard last season didn’t do a damn thing to help the Lions win games. We had a pathetic season, and pretty much nothing went correctly.

I’m all for a new mojo if it means we’re going to start winning games. Something needs to change, and maybe the beard is the perfect place to start.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter