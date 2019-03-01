Jaguars ‘Considered The Favorite’ To Sign Nick Foles

Nick Foles’ likely landing spot appears to be the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Eagles chose not to franchise tag the Super Bowl winning quarterback, and now he’s free to sign wherever he’d like. It seems like Jacksonville could very well end up being the team that scoops him up.

“They are to be considered the favorite,” Ian Rapoport said Wednesday when discussing the possibility of Foles going to the Jaguars. (RELATED: Eagles Teammates Say Carson Wentz Is ‘Selfish’)

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Jaguars are the front-runner for Nick Foles, in part because the #Redskins seem confident that Colt McCoy can be their starter. pic.twitter.com/YrNpvSIbbU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2019

The Jaguars are leading the betting odds to land the soon-to-be free agent with odds currently at -200. The Dolphins are in the second slot.

The Jaguars do seem like a great fit for Foles. It seems like the organization is likely done with Blake Bortles, and the Eagles quarterback will almost certainly be the best option on the free agent market.

He’s got a ton of experience under his belt, he’s got a Super Bowl ring and we know exactly what he brings to the table.

No matter where Foles ends up, he’s going to get paid some serious cash. Good for him. He’s done more than enough to earn it.