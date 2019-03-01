Peyton Manning Favored To Replace Jason Witten On ‘Monday Night Football’

Peyton Manning is the man oddsmakers think could replace Jason Witten on “Monday Night Football.”

Witten left the booth to return to the Dallas Cowboys after a year in retirement. It now means there’s a spot ESPN has to fill for the “MNF” broadcast. (RELATED: Jason Witten Comes Out Of Retirement To Rejoin The Dallas Cowboys)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Feb 28, 2019 at 1:53pm PST

Oddsmakers have the Super Bowl-winning quarterback pegged as the most likely man to replace Witten on the ESPN broadcasts for the upcoming NFL season. His odds are currently at +200.

It would be absolutely awesome if it actually happens.

Odds for who will replace Jason Witten on ESPN MNF: Peyton Manning +200

Louis Riddick +225

Greg Olsen +350

Kurt Warner +900

Matt Hasselbeck +900

Boomer Esiason +1200

Randy Moss +1400

Steve Young +2000

Tim Tebow +3300

John Madden +10000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) February 28, 2019

Peyton Manning is the perfect choice to get into the booth for ESPN. He’s charismatic, he knows his football, he has multiple Super Bowl rings and is just a legend in the game.

He’d also be a massive upgrade from what the network had last season. I’ve got nothing against Witten or the rest of the crew, but I think we can all agree it wasn’t exactly outstanding. (RELATED: Here’s The Advice Peyton Manning Has For Detroit Lions Star QB Matthew Stafford)

There’s no way it’d be bad with Manning behind the wheel.

Now, there’s no guarantee that he’d even want to join the “Monday Night Football” crew. He’s made tons of money in the NFL and he could be content just spending the rest of his days resting and relaxing. I don’t think anybody would blame him if that was the case.

However, if he wants to get in the booth, ESPN has to make it happen. Do it for the fans!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter