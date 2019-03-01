Former Planned Parenthood Employee Describes ‘Dark’ Culture And Personality ‘Demise’

Planned Parenthood’s culture is “very dark” and pervades the abortion organization’s many clinics, a former Planned Parenthood employee told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a February interview.

Former employee Annette Lancaster described Planned Parenthood‘s culture as “very dark” and marked by “a lot of dark humor, a lot of dark jokes.” Lancaster started working as a health center manager for a Planned Parenthood clinic in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 2015 and left after nine months. She was hired to do the clinic’s administrative work but landed in the procedure room shortly after beginning employment, Lancaster told TheDCNF.

“To the person who is thinking about going to Planned Parenthood to work, I would definitely advise them against it,” Lancaster said. “I would let them know that it would change them internally.”

“They would definitely, if they don’t see it, their friends and family would start to see a decline in and a demise in their personality,” she said. “It’s just not worth it,” Lancaster added.

Lancaster says Planned Parenthood’s distinct culture is the same across the board. “I know it’s a culture that’s universal from clinic to clinic,” she said. “We had workers that would come from other clinics to support our clinics on days where we were short-staffed, and it was the same type of dark humor and same type of personality.”

Other employees felt similarly, according to Lancaster. “Several of the other staff felt the same way,” she said.

Former employee Myra Kincaid echoed Lancaster’s statements. Since leaving Planned Parenthood, she’s been told stories nearly identical to her own from workers who have also left Planned Parenthood clinics in other states, Kincaid told TheDCNF.

Kincaid worked as a surgical assistant at Planned Parenthood’s Baltimore, Maryland, clinic from February 2013 to February 2014. Planned Parenthood called Kincaid shortly before she graduated college to recruit her. (RELATED: We Talked To Former Planned Parenthood Workers. Their Stories Are Chilling)

Kincaid left Planned Parenthood after witnessing four babies fall out of a young girl who had begun a medication abortion. She contacted And Then There Were None, a group that helps abortion workers leave the industry.

Kincaid helped three other Planned Parenthood employees leave. At least five other employees also left Planned Parenthood immediately after Lancaster.

Planned Parenthood did not reply to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

