The Wisconsin Badgers need to crush Penn State on Saturday.

As you all know, I was a bit rattled after we lost a heartbreaking game to Indiana after three overtimes. I wasn’t pleased at all. We dropped to 19-9, and our margin for error is pretty much gone. Sure, we might be slated as a four seed right now in ESPN’s bracketology, but you all know that I’m never satisfied. (RELATED: Indiana Beats Wisconsin 75-73 In Triple-Overtime Thriller)

That Indiana loss was simply unacceptable.

We’ve got three games left in the regular season, and I expect wins in all of them. That’s what being a Wisconsin man is all about.

We expect to win every single time we touch the floor. The Nittany Lions aren’t particularly good, but neither was Indiana.

Despite the fact PSU isn’t a great team, this game could have a monumental impact on my Badgers.

A loss Saturday to the Nittany Lions could drop the Badgers big time in the tournament seeding. We just can’t let that happen.

I want my guys to come out, put our boot on the throat of PSU and push until they’re not breathing anymore. It’s not personal. It’s just business in the Big Ten.

I know that my guys won’t let me down against PSU. Retreat is simply not an option. I expect to beat the hell out of them and finish off our last three games of the year strong.

Let’s get after it!

