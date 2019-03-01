R. Kelly Investigation Reportedly Expanded To Include Human Trafficking Probe

The R. Kelly investigation has been expanded to include an investigation into human trafficking.

Homeland Security agents contacted Kelly’s former stylist, Kash Howard, because of her connection to some of Kelly’s exes, according to TMZ.

Sources close to Howard told TMZ that the agents contacted her Wednesday following the discovery of a video on YouTube that she appears in.

The video shows two of Kelly’s exes, Halle Calhoun and Vonecia Andrews, along with Howard talking on the phone to a media outlet about their relationships with the R&B singer. In the video, Andrews is crying. Sources say the video was recorded last year.

Howard stated to TMZ, “Mr. Kelly hired me as his personal fashion stylist, where I provided wardrobe direction for concerts, album cover shoots, and special appearances. Our professional relationship, along with all communication, ceased in March of 2017.”

She claims she was only in the video for moral support.

Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, still maintains that Kelly did nothing wrong.

“That’s their job. But just because they are looking into something, certainly nobody should conclude that they have any evidence of any wrongdoing or a crime was committed,” Greenberg told TMZ. (RELATED: The Chicago Woman Who Paid R. Kelly’s $100,000 Bail Is Reportedly A Christian Daycare Owner)

Kelly pleaded “not guilty” to 10 sexual abuse charges on Feb. 25 and was released from prison later that evening on $100k bail. He is set to appear in court again March 22.