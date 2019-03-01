UFC Star Paige VanZant Fractures Her Arm

Don’t expect to see Paige VanZant fighting anytime soon after she fractured her arm.

The UFC star has suffered with issues stemming from a broken arm more than a year ago, and now she's fractured it again.

VanZant announced the news on Twitter late Thursday night stating, "Well…. I fractured my arm again. So there's that."

Well…. I fractured my arm again. So there’s that. — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) March 1, 2019

You can see a gross photo of the injury below:

UFC’s Paige VanZant says she’s suffered another arm fracture https://t.co/LDpUquJ2qf pic.twitter.com/XWroshSi0j — Bahia Fightwear (@bahiafightwear) March 1, 2019

Yeah, I'm going to ahead and guess she won't be fighting anytime soon. This just sucks for VanZant, and there's no other way to put it. Things were really looking up for her.

She got healthy, dominated Rachael Ostovich and had another fight that was rumored to go down in April. Now, it looks like that most certainly won’t be happening.

Right when things were going well, they get derailed.

Let’s all hope that she gets healthy soon, and is able to return to the octagon without too much delay. The UFC is simply better when she’s fighting and that’s a fact.

What a terrible break for VanZant. Let’s all hope she returns to 100 percent sooner than later.

