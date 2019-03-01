Here’s The Video On CNN’s Brian Stelter That Will Have You Laughing All Day Long

CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter handled a confrontation with relative poise this week at Kent State University in Ohio, where he traveled to discuss the state of journalism. But how awkward is that? He’s a biased media reporter who relentlessly dumps on President Trump and questions his mental health.

His lecture to students? Uhhhh: “Telling the Truth in an Age of Alternative Facts.”

But the confrontation he endured wasn’t about Trump. It was actually so much better than that.

Kaitlin Bennett, a correspondent for InfoWars and not to be confused with CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett, confronted Stelter on why he blocked conservative media analyst Mark Dice on Twitter. She put her mic in his grill and began firing questions at him.

KAITLIN: “Do you get mad at Mark Dice often? Why did you block him and then complain to Jack, the CEO of Twitter, that he was bullying you?”

BRIAN: “When did I complain to Jack?”

KAITLIN: “I saw you complain to Jack.”

BRIAN: “Where?”

KAITLIN: “Twitter.”

(At this point I’m reminded of that CNN Brianna Keilar interview with Michael Cohen where she talks to him about polls. Brianna: “You guys are down.” Michael: “Says who?” Brianna: “Polls.” Michael: “Says who?” Brianna: “Polls.” Michael: “Says who? Which Polls?” Brianna: “All of them.”)

KAITLIN: “If you wanted to say one thing to Mark Dice, what would you say?”

BRIAN: “I don’t know Mark Dice.”

BRIAN: “So you don’t know who Mark Dice is?”

KAITLIN: “I didn’t say that. I said I didn’t know Mark Dice personally.”

KAITLIN: “If you had to say one thing to him, what would it be?”

BRIAN: “So again, very clever stunt.I love the game. I think you’re very good at the game. So I respect the player. I also respect his funny videos. I’ve watched a couple of them … it’s funny. …It’s not journalism. I don’t care much about it. But it’s funny. …I think he’s going to get pretty bored of me.”

Or so he hopes.

Dice suspects Stelter doesn’t find his voiceover videos amusing. He began plaguing the TV reporter with these videos back in July, 2018. Shortly thereafter, Stelter blocked him on Twitter.

“I don’t think he thinks my videos are funny at all,” Dice told The Mirror. “I think they hurt his feelings. Before he blocked me, I had sent him a copy of my book, The True Story of Fake News, and autographed it for him and added a note that of course he’s in it. So I think I really got under his skin.”

Let’s talk about Stelter’s take on what is or is not journalism. Dice’s contribution to “journalism” with these high-pitched voiceovers of Stelter’s commentary is a far greater contribution to the world than Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” program any Sunday in February. To be fair, Stelter has become something of a media punching bag. ABC “The View” co-host Meghan McCain recently went after him. (RELATED: We Watch CNN’s Terrible Media Show So You Don’t Have To)

I asked CNN’s @brianstelter why he blocked @MarkDice on Twitter, and he didn’t want to answer. But he did admit Mark’s videos are funny! pic.twitter.com/aaN5yZqqHd — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) March 1, 2019

Dice holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from California State University — “cuz Brian says what I do isn’t journalism,” he told The Mirror.

He reports that his daily YouTube videos average over 250,000 views.

“Not bad for a guy in his kitchen on a laptop. Getting 1/4 of the audience of prime time CNN shows!” he said.

Here’s a compilation of Dice’s “The Best of Little Brian Stelter.”

Forget Hemp oil. This video can ease stress, lower your blood pressure and keep you laughing.

“It’s like popcorn, I can’t stop,” one journalist told me after watching.