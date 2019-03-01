Warm Up With This Hot Deal On The “Amazon” Coat Everyone Is Talking About

You may have heard about it on Instagram being sported by celebrities like earlier this month or if you are like me you may just be hearing about it now, but either way one thing is clear: this “Amazon” coat is blowing up all over the internet. Technically the coat in question is actually branded by a company called Orolay, a relatively newer company that specializes in quality winter jackets, but due to its popularity on Amazon, this coat has been referred to all over the internet simply as the “Amazon” coat. This coat has amassed over 6000 reviews on Amazon, and apparently the internet thinks this coat may become the new “North Face” in terms of fashion must-haves!

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket on sale for as low as $80

The coat itself is made in USA, and features a long hem of eiderdown garment that flatters nearly every figure. I’ve even talked to some friends who unbeknownst to me already own this coat and aside from being stylish, several of them claim the coat is also very warm and great at wind-breaking and protecting from rain. Normally this coat retails for $250 but Amazon is currently selling it exclusively for over 40 percent off that price-meaning you can pick up this latest fashion craze at a discount.

This coat comes in several different sizes and colors like black, navy, white, and grey, meaning you can pick up a coat that will make a statement and match all of your favorite outfits. For your convenience, you can check out all of the Orolay coats currently on sale and find your perfect match here, while supplies last.

