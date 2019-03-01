Warren Gets Heckled Over Born-Alive Bill

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was interrupted by a heckler who asked about her vote against The Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act during an event on Friday.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which failed to pass in the Senate earlier this week, would have mandated that babies born alive after an abortion would receive the “same protection of law as any newborn.”

WATCH:

“But what we say to each other is if it’s your grandma or it’s you or it’s your niece’s baby, we’re all going to pitch in a few nickels, so we can be there for each other. That is the best of who we are,” Warren said.

“What about the babies that survive abortion — how come they can’t have health care?” a person in the crowd asked.

Warren answered, “Infanticide is illegal everywhere in America.”

“You voted against it,” the audience member added. (RELATED: Sasse: The Dems ‘Constantly Lied’ About The Born Alive Bill)

“Go ahead. Infanticide is illegal everywhere in America,” Warren responded.

Democratic presidential hopefuls Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont—who’s an independent but vying for the Democratic nomination—voted against the bill along with Warren.

Follow Mike on Twitter