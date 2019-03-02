Former Ravens Running Back Alex Collins Reportedly Facing Firearm And Drug Charges

NFL free agent Alex Collins might be in some serious hot water after a recent arrest.

ESPN reported the following Saturday morning:

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins faces narcotics and gun charges after being released on $7,500 bail early Saturday morning. Collins, 24, was released around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on three chargers after an initial hearing at a Baltimore County courthouse: possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. The Ravens waived Collins on Friday afternoon, hours after he crashed his black Chevrolet Corvette into a tree about a mile from the Ravens’ team facility.

Obviously, this is America, and Collins is innocent of all charges until proven guilty. That standard is one of the beautiful things about this country.

Having said that, facing possession, intent to distribute and a gun charge isn’t a good look at all. It’s even worse because now he doesn’t have a job. He got cut Friday by Baltimore, although it’s unclear if the roster decision was tied to his arrest or not. (RELATED: Baltimore Ravens Release Michael Crabtree)

I hope Collins gets everything figured out because he’s far too young to have his NFL career end right now. He’s only 24, which makes you think he’s just entering his prime.

Of course, with these charges and allegations hanging over his head, he might have a hard time finding a new team.

Hopefully Collins is able to get back on track soon and find a new team to play for. In the meantime, he might want to find himself a lawyer because these charges don’t sound like a joke.

