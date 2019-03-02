Camila Cabello Turns 22

March 3 is Camila Cabello’s birthday and we need to celebrate.

For her 22nd birthday, we gathered photos of all of her greatest looks.

Camila Cabello’s singing career began when she was a part of the all-girls group, Fifth Harmony, on the “X Factor” in 2012. She became involved in a huge fight with her bandmates when she announced she was leaving. In 2016 she officially left to launch her solo career. In 2018 she released her first studio album, Camila.

The singer was born in Havana which is the inspiration for her pop hit, “Havana.” She moved to the United States when she was 5 years old. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [Slideshow])

She most recently performed as the opener for Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour. This was like a dream come true for the singer because she was a die-hard Taylor Swift fan.

Before performing on the “X Factor,” Cabello had never performed in front of an audience.

Check out her photos below.