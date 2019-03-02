President Trump Opens CPAC Speech By Hugging American Flag

President Donald Trump took the stage at the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) by embracing the American flag as “God Bless the USA” played over the speakers.

The president was introduced Saturday by American Conservative Union (ACU) chairman Matt Schlapp, who touted the administration’s accomplishments and praised Trump for not acting like a politician.

Trump immediately approached the American flag as he took the stage and hugged it with a smile. The president then took a lap around the stage and grinned over the crowd before ultimately stepping up the microphone. (RELATED: Trump At CPAC 2018: ‘We Salute Our Great American Flag’)

The president was confirmed to be speaking at the annual political conference in National Harbor, Maryland despite spending several days this week in Hanoi, Vietnam at a nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump returned early from the summit after being unable to reach a deal regarding denuclearization and sanctions.

Schlapp complimented the president for still committing to speaking at the conference despite just recently returning to the U.S. after his international diplomatic trip.

