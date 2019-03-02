Indiana Disgracefully Storms The Court After Upsetting Michigan State

Indiana should be embarrassed for storming the court after upsetting Michigan State Saturday.

Fans of the Hoosiers, who also just recently upset Wisconsin, stormed the court after a 63-62 win over the Spartans. (RELATED: Indiana Beats Wisconsin 75-73 In Triple-Overtime Thriller)

You can watch a video of this disastrous behavior below.

What the hell is Indiana doing? They’re one of the most legendary programs in all of college basketball. Legendary programs don’t storm the court, and it doesn’t matter who they’re playing.

Last time I checked, they didn’t beat MSU today for the national title. They beat them in a Big Ten conference game.

Every single one of those fans should be ashamed of themselves. I thought were were talking about Indiana. Not some school that we’ve never heard of before. Despicable.

“We’ll be right there at the end of the day. We just have to handle our business.” Archie Miller and @IndianaMBB‘s tourney hopes are very much alive with a HUGE win in Bloomington. pic.twitter.com/b1C3ERlzvb — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 2, 2019

I used to respect Indiana’s program. It was rich in tradition and had a ton of pride. Now, they storm the court after conference wins. (RELATED: Price Of Duke Basketball Tickets Drop After Zion Williamson’s Injury)

What a pathetic state of affairs in Bloomington. This court storming nonsense really needs to end, and drastic steps must be taken.

Should Indiana’s program be shut down? I want all options on the table. Until we do something harsh enough to deter future court stormings, then nothing will change.

You just hate to see a program that was once filled with so much pride fall like this. You just hate to see it!

