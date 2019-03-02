NFL Legend Joe Thomas Jokes About His 40 Time With Beer Reference

NFL legend Joe Thomas had a pretty great joke during the combine Friday.

The former Cleveland Browns star was asked by Titans lineman Taylor Lewan what his 40 time is these days on Twitter, and Thomas responded with, “It’s in a brown paper bag and it says @millerhighlife on the label.”

It’s in a brown paper bag and it says @millerhighlife on the label https://t.co/312VZsFYZc — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 1, 2019

This is just another example of why Joe Thomas is one of the coolest guys in the world of sports. His playing days are over, and he’s out here cracking beer jokes about his current athletic state.

You just have to respect the game. Anybody willing to rock a 40 in a brown paper bag is alright in our book.

For all of you who might not know, Thomas is arguably the greatest lineman in the history of the sport. He was dominant at Wisconsin and was unstoppable for the Browns. (RELATED: Former Wisconsin Badgers And Cleveland Browns Star Joe Thomas Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame)

Now, the Browns might not have been great, but I really don’t think we can blame Joe Thomas for their failures on the field.

He was the one bright spot in that joke of an organization. Now, he’s making jokes about beer and his slow 40 time.

We come bearing gifts to our #SuperBowl53 parties pic.twitter.com/BBIjPYvYIC — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 3, 2019

Also, you all should absolutely check out his podcast the “ThomaHawk Show.” It’s incredibly entertaining, and worth giving a listen if you’re a football fan or just a sports guy in general.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter