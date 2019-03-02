LeBron James Walks Off The Court Before Game Against The Bucks Is Over

LeBron James pulled off a disgraceful move Friday night in a loss to the Bucks.

The Los Angeles Lakers star walked off the court and headed to the locker room before the game was even over. With about 15 seconds left on the clock, the three-time NBA champion just started walking away.

It’s as embarrassing for him as it is shameful. Take a look at his poor attitude and sportsmanship below.

Bron’s done, walks off the floor pic.twitter.com/R3u1en5nnm — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 2, 2019

There is no excuse for that at all. Win or lose, you shake hands with the other team and man up. Abandoning your team is simply unacceptable.

How can you lead men if you can’t even stay with them until the game is over? LeBron should take a long and hard look in the mirror after that disgraceful stunt. (RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks Star Bullies Blake Griffin With Humiliating Dunk)

What an absolutely absurd thing for anybody in pro sports to do. Hell, you shouldn’t be doing it if you’re a kid.

I would be irate if I was running the Lakers. Your best player just openly disrespected his teammates, the fans and himself by quitting with time left on the clock.

Embarrassing as all hell. LeBron needs to get it figured out because this is just a terrible look.

