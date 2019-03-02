Police Called On Cardboard Cutout Of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

Police in Minnesota were called to check on the welfare of a man standing motionless and hugging a pillow outside in the cold. Once they arrived, however, the “man” turned out to be a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The Jordan Police Department took it all in stride, even posting on Facebook about the false alarm with the title “Call Of The Day – a little humor for everyone.”

“Officers were called to check on the welfare of an adult male in one of our local neighborhoods standing motionless outside and near a home wearing no coat in the cold and hugging a pillow,” they wrote. “Upon arriving on-scene, Officers discovered the adult male in need of possible assistance was actually a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO and inventor Mike Lindell. Those cardboard cutouts sure can look real from a distance and the caller certainly was not wanting to get too close thinking who is this deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow; always better to call the police.”

Lindell shared the department’s post on his Facebook page, calling it “Unreal!” The MyPillow CEO also retweeted Fox9’s coverage. (RELATED: After My Pillow Doesn’t Abandon Laura Ingraham, Customers Reward Company With Strong Sales)

Police found a “deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow” was actually just a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell https://t.co/71CUiZzTjl pic.twitter.com/4LnKk5WpZo — FOX 9 (@FOX9) March 1, 2019



Fox9 reported that February was the “snowiest month on record in Minnesota,” a month in which the “extreme cold” forced the closure of several school districts.

Follow Scott on Twitter