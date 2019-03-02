Celebrate Reggie Bush’s 34th Birthday

Reggie Bush was born March 2, 1985.

The former superstar running back turns 34 years old Saturday. To say that Bush was an electric player would be an understatement. In fact, I’m not sure that I’ve ever seen a running back dazzle and spoil fans quite like Bush did during his time at USC. (RELATED: Lance Armstrong Rips USC For Treatment Of Reggie Bush)

On Reggie Bush’s 34th birthday, a reminder that he was must-watch TV back at USC ???? pic.twitter.com/DZeZ7HPyFg — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) March 2, 2019

While at USC, Bush had quite possibly the greatest career of any running back in the history of college football. Bush was the best player on back to back national championship teams in 2003 and 2004, and nearly secured a three-peat during his 2005 Heisman Trophy-winning season, before Vince Young ripped the Trojans heart out at the Rose Bowl. (RELATED: Texas Football Legend Vince Young Arrested For Allegedly Driving Drunk)

Overall, Bush was part of two national championship teams, led the program throughout a record 34 game winning-streak, and won the Heisman Trophy during his junior season. While the NCAA forced Bush and the Trojans to vacate most of that success, we all still saw it happen. His spectacular college career is one of my earliest football memories and played a major role in my fandom.

Growing up, everybody wanted to be Reggie Bush. But, there’s only one Reggie Bush, as he made clear throughout his legendary college career.

