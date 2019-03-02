Trump Delights CPAC Crowd With Green New Deal Mockery

President Donald Trump took a moment to poke fun at the Green New Deal and its backers during his Saturday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

WATCH:



“Our country is in big trouble, folks, because we have to get it back,” Trump said. “And when I look at what is happening on the other side, I encourage it. I say, no, no, I think the New Green Deal, or whatever the hell they call it …”

The Green New Deal, favored by prominent Democratic politicians such as freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and most of the current 2020 presidential candidates, would overhaul the country’s energy and economic policy and cost trillions of dollars.

“The Green New Deal, I encourage it,” Trump continued sarcastically after boos from the audience. “I think it’s really something that they should promote.” (RELATED: ‘Bunch Of Kids’ — Rick Perry Takes Green New Deal Backers To School)

“They should work hard on,” he continued. “It is something our country needs. Desperately, they have to go out and get it, but I’ll take the other side of that argument, only because I am mandated to. But they should stay with that argument and never change. No planes. No energy. When the wind stops blowing, that is the end of your electric.”

To the audience’s delight, Trump pretended to be someone’s spouse just hoping the wind blows so they can watch a little television.

“Darling, is the wind blowing today? I would like to watch television, darling.”

“It’s true,” Trump said after the crowd burst into laughter.

