Antonio Brown Claims He Doesn’t ‘Need’ Football, Won’t Play By The ‘Rules’ Of Others

NFL star Antonio Brown is doing his best to burn as many bridges as possible, and some recent comments are only making the situation worse.

The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver has been in a very public feud with seemingly the whole world the past couple months. Now he’s claiming that he doesn’t even need the game of football anymore.

“I don’t even need the game. You know what I’m saying? I don’t need to prove nothing to no one. If they’re going to play, they’re going to play by my rules. If not, I don’t need to play,” Brown said in a short clip tweeted out by ESPN Sunday.

Well, I’ll be damned. Brown really seems to think we should all just consider ourselves blessed to witness his skills on the field.

I’m truly growing tired of his antics. Yes, he can play football, but he is painful to listen to. He also appears to have the maturity of an upset teenage girl when her prom night doesn’t go well. Again, I’m not sure any NFL general manager wants to deal with his circus. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Might Only Be Worth A Sixth Round Pick In A Potential Trade)

Let me be crystal clear here. The NFL doesn’t need Antonio Brown. Brown needs the league. The NFL has been around for decades and is the most successful sports league in the country.

I’m pretty confident pro football in America will be just fine if nobody agrees to play by Brown’s rules.

That man needs a serious reality check, and he might get it in the form of his career being over if he doesn’t smarten up.

