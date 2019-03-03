Watch Ben Askren Fight Ending Against Robbie Lawler At UFC 235

Ben Askren’s victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC 235 Saturday night is generating a ton of attention.

Askren looked like he was toast right at the start of the fight when Lawler body slammed him, and followed that up with several big punches. However, he was somehow able to survive and keep the fight going.

Askren pulled a Tyson Fury and came back from the dead lmao pic.twitter.com/l8Yy92YPin — MMA Commenter (@texas_mma1) March 3, 2019

That's when things got even crazier. Late in the first round, Askren appeared to have Lawler in a headlock, and the ref called the fight.

You can watch the ending below.

What looked like an outstanding bulldog choke win is exposed as a reffing blunder by Herb Dean. What a disappointing end to the battle between Ben Askren and Robbie Lawler. #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/kE026NriQe — Bulgogi Jones (@Hamderlei) March 3, 2019

It's safe to say not everybody was pleased with the outcome, and many complained that the fight shouldn't have been called when it was.

Kind of the perfect debut for Askren in many ways. Took a beating early, preserved, finishes in controversial fashion. The Funky Era has officially begun. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 3, 2019

Herb fucked up twice. The fight should’ve been called when Askren was getting the shit beat out of him and then the stoppage. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) March 3, 2019

Askren and Covington just crossed paths in the back. Askren: Why don’t you ever call my name? Colby: Get a win in the UFC. Askren: That just happened, dummy. Colby: Not one the referee gives you. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 3, 2019

Askren: I want to know how long until Dana bitches about that stoppage. Hey, Dana: is that the best you got? Bring it on. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 3, 2019

Lawler seemed convinced the ref made a mistake in calling the fight, but seemed calm and collected about it in his post-fight comments.

Robbie Lawler talks about his controversial loss to Ben Askren. #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/THieQhiv9c — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) March 3, 2019

I love the UFC, but I’m not going to pretend like I’d know for sure whether or not the ref made the right call. If he checked on Lawler, and didn’t get a sufficient response, then I understand him calling it. Just from looking at the fight, it appears that Lawler was in trouble.

However, he clearly wasn’t because he just got up and walked away like it was no big deal. Was the fight called too early? It would appear like it was, but that’s just the sport. Stuff like that can happen.

Either way, it was pretty cool to see Askren show up and show out in his UFC debut. I think that guy has a long future ahead of him in the sport.

View this post on Instagram It’s really real, ladies and gentlemen! #UFC235 A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Mar 2, 2019 at 8:17pm PST

Sound off in the comments with what you would have done if you were the ref.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter