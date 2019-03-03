Watch Ben Askren Fight Ending Against Robbie Lawler At UFC 235

David Hookstead | Reporter

Ben Askren’s victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC 235 Saturday night is generating a ton of attention.

Askren looked like he was toast right at the start of the fight when Lawler body slammed him, and followed that up with several big punches. However, he was somehow able to survive and keep the fight going.

That's when things got even crazier. Late in the first round, Askren appeared to have Lawler in a headlock, and the ref called the fight.

You can watch the ending below.

It's safe to say not everybody was pleased with the outcome, and many complained that the fight shouldn't have been called when it was.

Lawler seemed convinced the ref made a mistake in calling the fight, but seemed calm and collected about it in his post-fight comments.

I love the UFC, but I’m not going to pretend like I’d know for sure whether or not the ref made the right call. If he checked on Lawler, and didn’t get a sufficient response, then I understand him calling it. Just from looking at the fight, it appears that Lawler was in trouble.

However, he clearly wasn’t because he just got up and walked away like it was no big deal. Was the fight called too early? It would appear like it was, but that’s just the sport. Stuff like that can happen.

Either way, it was pretty cool to see Askren show up and show out in his UFC debut. I think that guy has a long future ahead of him in the sport.

 

Sound off in the comments with what you would have done if you were the ref.

