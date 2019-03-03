Elizabeth Warren’s Dog Is ‘Humanizing’ Her — And Don. Jr. Thinks She Has ‘Issues’

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a new advocate on the campaign trail — and Donald Trump Jr. says it’s proof that she is struggling to resonate with her base.

Warren, who declared her intention to seek the 2020 Democratic nomination last month, has been taking her dog Bailey with her to campaign stops — he even has his own “selfie” line at live events. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren’s ‘No PAC-Money’ Pledge Has A Built In Escape Hatch)

I love having my guy on the campaign trail with me. https://t.co/DxD6q6pByK — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 2, 2019

Politico published an article devoted to Bailey’s campaign efforts on Sunday titled “Warren’s top surrogate is big on social media and has four legs” — and it wasn’t long before a few critics weighed in on the topic.

Some saw the story as proof that media outlets are harder on Republicans than Democrats.

The top story on Politico right now is literally a puff piece on Elizabeth Warren’s dog, but please lecture me on how the media is equally as tough on Democrats as they are Republicans. ???? pic.twitter.com/EyHMYYLd3Z — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 3, 2019

Trump Jr. took things a little further, suggesting that Warren’s use of the dog “to humanize her” was indicative of a campaign struggling to resonate with the voters.

When you need to make a social media account for your dog to “humanize yourself” you might have some issues. https://t.co/6VZAb0OwxA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 3, 2019

While Warren doesn’t appear to have created the account herself, there is an account dedicated to Bailey Warren (@firstdogwarren) that routinely attacks President Donald Trump and promotes policies supported by the Massachusetts Senator. Warren herself shares Instagram posts from the campaign trail using a camera that shows Bailey’s perspective.

