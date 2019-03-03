India Eisley Shares Images From ‘I Am The Night’ Finale

“I Am the Night” star India Eisley shared some awesome images from the finale on Instagram Sunday.

The hit TNT show only has one episode left, which will air Monday night, and people are hyped. Judging from the images Eisley shared, it’s going to be a wild finale.

The chilling photos show Fauna and Jay in what appears to be the middle of a riot. They might even make your skin crawl a little bit. Take a look at them all below. (RELATED: ‘I Am The Night‘ Is Chilling In New Episode ‘Aloha’)

View this post on Instagram Tomorrow x @iamthenighttnt #final #tnt #fauna A post shared by India Eisley (@indiaeisley) on Mar 3, 2019 at 7:11am PST

I am so ready to see how this show ends. I absolutely can’t wait to get to the end of the journey. The story of Jay, Fauna and George Hodel has been incredibly entertaining through the first five episodes on TNT.

There isn’t any doubt at all in my mind that the finale will be just as great.

As I’ve pointed out before, it should be interesting to see how the finale plays out considering it’s a true story. George Hodel’s fate is publicly known, and you can find out with a quick search on Google.

Perhaps, the writers will stray a little bit from real life in the finale. We’ll find out tomorrow night! Make sure to tune in.

