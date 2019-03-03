REPORT: Jacksonville Jaguars Have Begun The Process Of Signing Nick Foles

It sounds like Nick Foles to the Jacksonville Jaguars is pretty much a done deal at this point.

The Inquirer reported the following Saturday night about the Eagles quarterback:

Speaking of Foles, the Jaguars have already begun the legwork on signing the free agent, and barring some late reemergence from other teams, will ink him to a contract under market value for starting quarterbacks.

There you go, folks. It sounds like what everybody has been speculating about for weeks at this point is going to be locked into stone pretty soon.

The Jaguars and Foles are an obvious fit together. He provides them immediate experience, is likely an upgrade from Blake Bortles and it allows the team to move in a new direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Foles (@nickfoles) on Feb 4, 2019 at 11:37am PST

I’d be curious to see what kind of money Foles is about to get hit with. What exactly does “under market” value mean here? (RELATED: Eagles Teammates Say Carson Wentz Is ‘Selfish’)

I’m going to go ahead and speculate that he’s probably going to get somewhere between $18 million to $20 million. That would seem like a proper price for a guy in his position.

The question now is what will Blake Bortles do. He’s only 26 and should have plenty of time left in his football career.

As I’ve said many times before, the quarterback market in the NFL is a joke. Bortles should get signed pretty quickly. Now, he probably won’t be a starter immediately on his new team, but I’d find it very hard to believe that he won’t get signed in free agency.

He’s just too good compared to some quarterbacks floating around on rosters right now.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter