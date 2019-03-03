Sen. Kamala Harris Has Not Spoken To Woman Who Accused Aide Of Sexual Harassment

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris revealed in an interview last week that she has not spoken to the woman who accused one of Harris’ top aides of sexual harassment.

Harris was forced to address the sexual harassment case, which occurred when Harris was still serving as California’s attorney general, during an interview with Univision’s Ilia Calderón on Wednesday.

“One of your top aides, Larry Wallace, was accused of sexual harassment and you said you weren’t aware of what had happened,” Calderón said. “Did anyone tell you what was going on at your office?”

The 2020 presidential candidate denied any knowledge of the sexual harassment allegation and said that she has “fought for women” her “entire career.”

“Did you reach to the specific victim in this case to offer your support?” Calderón pressed.

“I have indicated that I am supportive of all women who come forward and speak up and have the courage to speak up,” Harris said. “In this specific case I have not talked to the victim.”

Larry Wallace, a senior adviser in Harris’ Senate office, resigned in December after the Sacramento Bee inquired about a $400,000 sexual harassment and retaliation settlement to a former female assistant at the California DOJ.

The woman alleged that Wallace, who was the director of the Division of Law Enforcement for then-AG Harris, gave her demeaning tasks and frequently forced her to crawl in tight spaces in dresses and skirts. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Staffer Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Suit)

Harris said that she has not reached out to the victim because she is letting the attorney general’s office handle the case.

