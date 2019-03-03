Kenzie O’Connell Hits Golf Ball From The Top Of The Cart

Your first name

Golfer Kenzie O’Connell recently pulled off an impressive trick shot.

O’Connell shared a video on her Instagram account of her taking a shot from the top of a golf cart. Yes, you read that correctly. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She stood on top of the cart, used a water bottle as a tee and sent the ball flying. Give it a watch below. I think you’re going to be pretty impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KO (@kenzie.oconnell) on Feb 25, 2019 at 11:11am PST

It might not be the craziest trick shot we’ve ever seen, but that’s still very impressive. I’m not sure how many other people could balance themselves on a golf cart and then start taking hacks. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

That takes a certain level of skill for sure, and I doubt most people would have it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KO (@kenzie.oconnell) on Feb 3, 2019 at 9:19am PST

Of course, we shouldn’t be too surprised. O’Connell has a history of being impressive when it comes to the golf game. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Check out another awesome example below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KO (@kenzie.oconnell) on Dec 28, 2018 at 8:05am PST

Well done, Kenzie. Well done!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter