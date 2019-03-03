Kenzie O’Connell Hits Golf Ball From The Top Of The Cart
Golfer Kenzie O’Connell recently pulled off an impressive trick shot.
O'Connell shared a video on her Instagram account of her taking a shot from the top of a golf cart. Yes, you read that correctly.
She stood on top of the cart, used a water bottle as a tee and sent the ball flying. Give it a watch below. I think you're going to be pretty impressed.
View this post on Instagram
It might not be the craziest trick shot we've ever seen, but that's still very impressive. I'm not sure how many other people could balance themselves on a golf cart and then start taking hacks.
That takes a certain level of skill for sure, and I doubt most people would have it.
View this post on Instagram
Of course, we shouldn't be too surprised. O'Connell has a history of being impressive when it comes to the golf game.
Check out another awesome example below.
View this post on Instagram
Well done, Kenzie. Well done!