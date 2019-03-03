‘Dying Mediocre Career’: Michael Avenatti Lifts Trump Tweets To Attack ‘SNL’s’ Pete Davidson

Michael Avenatti tried to mock President Donald Trump in a series of tweets late Saturday night that took aim at “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson.

Davidson delivered an impersonation of Avenatti on Saturday as part of a sketch called “Legal Shark Tank.”

Avenatti responded to Davidson’s portrayal of him by trying to satirize Trump in a series of tweets.

He quoted Trump nearly verbatim in one tweet claiming that the way NBC and “SNL” treated lawyers (the president referenced their treatment of Republicans) was “the real Collusion.”

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Lawyer hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 3, 2019

Avenatti concluded his Twitter tirade by lifting — again, almost word for word — the president’s recent attack on actor Alec Baldwin. (RELATED: Avenatti After A Tough Couple Weeks In The Press: ‘F*ck The Haters’)

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Pete Davidson, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me tonight on SNL, is a punk kid. Pete, it was agony for those who were forced to watch your ridiculous hairline. Bring back Steve Martin, funnier and a far greater talent! Sad!!!!!!!! — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 3, 2019

Avenatti, who became something of a household name due to his representation of adult entertainer Stormy Daniels in her case against the president, has recently been working on behalf of several of the alleged victims of disgraced R&B star R. Kelly.

