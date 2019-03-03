Report: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Has Violated Her Own Green New Deal

David Krayden | Ottawa Bureau Chief

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez admitted to contributing to greenhouse gas emissions in response to a report calling out her hypocrisy on climate change.

An article from the New York Post on Saturday noted that Ocasio-Cortez, the main proponent of the Green New Deal, does not do much to limit her carbon footprint and reminded the self-described “democratic socialist” that she has encouraged others to do so while warning that “the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.”

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) hold a news conference for their proposed "Green New Deal" to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 10 years, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Post noted that Ocasio-Cortez, who purports to have a “razor-sharp BS detector,” isn’t quite so assiduous in “sniffing out her own.” (RELATED: Trump Delights Crowd With Green New Deal Mockery)

Since seeking the Democratic candidacy in her district, Ocasio-Cortez and her campaign staff have significantly added to greenhouse gasses by driving cars and avoiding using the nearby subway.

“She listed 1,049 transactions for Uber, Lyft, Juno and other car services, federal filings show. The campaign had 505 Uber expenses alone,” according to the Post. (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Instructs Americans To Eat Fewer Hamburgers)

On Saturday night, Ocasio-Cortez said “I also fly & use A/C [air conditioning],” adding, “Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future.”

U.S. Representative Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a news conference for a proposed "Green New Deal" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

While she advocated fast trains in her Green New Deal, the report said Ocasio-Cortez took 66 flights during her 2018 campaign, only taking Amtrak 18 times.

