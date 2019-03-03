Save Over 75% On This HD Waterproof Action Camera

The Daily Caller Shop | Contributor

Actions stills and video can be challenging. When so many of your shots come out sour, you might wonder if there’s a better way to document your adventures. The All-Pro HD Waterproof Action Camera + Accessory Pack was specially engineered for action shot performance. And right now at the shop, you can get close to 80% off the $149.95 MSRP when you use the code SEMIANNUAL on checkout—just $34 for the whole package.

This video camera can shoot both still and action shots and videos

This video camera can shoot both still and action shots and videos

By using the code SEMIANNUAL at checkout you can get this All-Pro waterproof camera for close to 80 percent off 

Use the All Pro’s 12MP wide angle lens and 1080p resolution to lend your footage some gravitas. You can capture HD for up to 3 hours in a single stretch, plus mount to your car, bike, or helmet without the jitters and blurs that come with other equipment. You can even get some incredible aquatic shots with functionality at 30 feet deep.

For a limited time this waterproof action camera is on sale for over 70 percent off

For a limited time this waterproof action camera is on sale for over 70 percent off

Save over $100 on this All-Pro Camera when you purchase it now in the Daily Caller Shop 

Don’t let a little turbulence keep you from shooting your next adventure. Pick up the All Pro and included mounts for 77% of right now at The Daily Caller Shop when you use the SEMIANNUAL code on checkout—that’s only $34 instead of the $149.95 MSRP.

HD and 1080p resolution means your videos will meet the quality expected for today's media

HD and 1080p resolution means your videos will meet the quality expected for today’s media

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.

Tags : cameras
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller