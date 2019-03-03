Sebastian Gorka Goes After Republicans Pushing Back Against Trump’s National Emergency Order

WATCH:

Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka stopped by The Daily Caller’s booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to discuss border security and President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border.

Gorka called out the lawmakers who are pushing back against the president’s national emergency order, saying they don’t “understand the Constitution.”

“There is one person and one person alone who is responsible for the national security of every American citizen. It’s not Nancy Pelosi, it’s not Chuck Schumer, it’s not the GOP. It is the incumbent commander in chief, it is his prerogative,” said Gorka. (RELATED: Rand Paul Will Vote Against Trump’s National Emergency Declaration.)

