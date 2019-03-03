Tom Fitton: The Mueller Investigation Is An ‘Abuse’

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton stopped by The Daily Caller’s booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) earlier this week to discuss why special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election is an abuse of power.

Fitton called the investigation “silly, but troubling,” and claimed that the special counsel’s endgame is to “overthrow” President Donald Trump.

“The Democrats on the Mueller team aren’t gonna let it go,” Fitton said.

Fitton also gave his thoughts on whether or not the special counsel’s final report should be released. See his answer and more, and give us your reactions in the comments.

