‘I Am An Innocent Man’: Trump Says Michael Cohen’s Testimony ‘Proved No Collusion!’

President Trump assailed Michael Cohen as a “liar” on Sunday, but said that his former lawyer’s congressional testimony earlier this week “proved” that there was no collusion between the campaign and Russia.

“The hostile Cohen testimony, given by a liar to reduce his prison time, proved no Collusion!” Trump tweeted.

“I am an innocent man being persecuted by some very bad, conflicted people in a Witch Hunt that is illegal & should never have been allowed to start,” he added.

Cohen blasted Trump during testimony he gave Wednesday to the House Oversight and Reform Committee, calling his former boss a “racist” and “conman.” He outlined what he claimed were potentially illegal business dealings at Trump’s real estate company, as well as efforts to negotiate a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow through the 2016 campaign.

Cohen, 52, pleaded guilty in the special counsel’s probe to lying to Congress about the extent of his efforts to build the Moscow skyscraper. He has also pleaded guilty to tax evasion, bank fraud and making illegal campaign contributions in the form of a payment to Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Cohen testified that Trump directed him to pay off Daniels to keep her from publicly revealing their affair.

But Cohen threw cold water on the conspiracy theories that Trump colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

He testified that he has never visited Prague, as alleged in the Steele dossier, the Democrat-funded roadmap to most of the theories about collusion. Cohen also said that he did not believe that Trump directly colluded with Russia. (RELATED: Michael Cohen Puts Dagger In The Heart Of The Steele Dossier)

“After more than two years of Presidential Harassment, the only things that have been proven is that Democrats and other broke the law. The hostile Cohen testimony, given by a liar to reduce his prison time, proved no Collusion!” Trump wrote Sunday.

