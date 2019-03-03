Turning Point USA’s Anna Paulina Explains Why She Thinks Latino Support For Trump Will Continue To Grow

WATCH:

Turning Point USA Director of Spanish Engagement Anna Paulina says she expects Latino support for President Donald Trump and Republicans to continue growing going into 2020.

Paulina told The Daily Caller during an interview at CPAC that recent polling is looking good for President Trump when it comes to support for him among Latinos.

A survey conducted by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist in January showed showed Latino support for Trump at 50 percent, which was almost a 20-point increase from the last poll that was conducted a month prior. (RELATED: Trump: Hispanic Support for Me Is Growing Because They Want Border Security.)

She also discussed the recent Hispanic summit hosted by Turning Point in Phoenix, Arizona where hundreds of conservative Latinos attended.

“The Young Latino Leadership Summit was to date one of the largest gatherings of conservative Hispanics since George H.W. Bush. It not only sent shock waves of excitement and passion for this country and for the conservative movement but it is serving as a small glimpse as to what this year and next year will entail within this community,” said Paulina.

