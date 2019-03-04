‘American Idol’ Takes Top Spot In Sunday Night’s TV Ratings

The TV ratings for Sunday night are in and the show “American Idol” might not get as much love as usual this season.

Sunday night was full of premieres. This year’s season premiere of “American Idol” did not grab nearly as many viewers as it had for its debut in 2018, but the show did hit the 2018 season average, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ABC’s “American Idol” claimed last night’s top spot in ratings and second in viewers with 8.63 million. The 2018 premiere received 10.48 million viewers. (RELATED: Ratings For The Oscars Increase Over 14 Percent From 2018 Broadcast)

NBC had premieres as well, but didn’t grab as many viewers as ABC. “World Of Dance” premiered at the same time as “American Idol,” but only had 4.17 million viewers, according to TV By The Numbers.

ABC led in ratings in all four hours of primetime with “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Shark Tank” getting above-average ratings for the night. This would make sense because “American Idol” premiered. I always get roped in to watching other TV shows when I sit down to watch something at a specific time.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” had 6.65 million viewers and “Shark Tank” had 4.21 million viewers.

Last night’s episode of “60 Minutes” had the biggest audience of the night with 10.24 million viewers. The content of CBS’s “60 Minutes” included a climate change lawsuit filed by 21 kids against the U.S. government, the gender gap in computer science jobs, and the Amtrak crash that killed two people.