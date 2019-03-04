Ben Affleck Opens Up About Ongoing Battle With Alcoholism: ‘It’s Part Of My Life’

Actor Ben Affleck said he didn’t mind talking about his recent stint in rehab (again) and admitted that his ongoing battle with alcoholism is just “part of my life.”

“It doesn’t really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic. It’s part of my life,” the 46-year-old actor shared Monday during his appearance on NBC’s “Today” show. (RELATED: Jennifer Garner Opens Up About Life After Divorce And Dating Again)

WATCH:

“It’s something that I deal with,” he added. “It doesn’t have to sort of subsume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that you know you have to work at.”

Affleck continued, “I feel like I had a problem and I really want to address it, and I take some pride in that … It’s about yourself, your life, your family, and you know people — we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them.”

The host then pressed the “Justice League” star about his role as a father and asked what kind of dad he thought he was. (RELATED: Report: Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck Divorce In Jeopardy Of Being Dismissed)

“I hope I’m a pretty good dad,” the “Gone Girl” actor shared. “I certainly try very hard. I’m lucky they’ve got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible…dads are so important to kids and it’s our responsibility to be there for them, to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms.”

“And that’s really the central preoccupation in my life, you know, the focus of my life is what I love doing,” he added. “It’s what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.”

Affleck made headlines late last year when pictures surfaced of him in the back of a car being driven to rehab by his ex-wife actress Jennifer Garner, following an intervention.

She has previously opened up about co-parenting with him after the two officially became divorced in November following an announcement they were splitting the year before after 12 years of marriage.